Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva Secures Historic Spot in Women’s Chess Candidates

ALMATY – Kazakh chess star Bibisara Assaubayeva will become the first player in the country’s history to compete in the Women’s Candidates Tournament, marking a milestone moment for Kazakhstan’s presence in elite world chess.

The three-time world blitz champion confirmed her participation during a meeting with journalists in Astana, describing the achievement as the result of one of the toughest competitions of her career, reported the Kazinform news agency on Feb. 9.

The Candidates Tournament, scheduled for March in Cyprus, will bring together just eight of the world’s strongest players. The winner earns the right to challenge for the women’s world chess crown.

A breakthrough moment

Assaubayeva secured her place in the tournament through her performance at the World Blitz Championship, which featured a new format combining a Swiss stage and knockout rounds.

“When I reached the final, I already knew I had secured my place in the Candidates Tournament. The main goal had been achieved, but I didn’t want to lose the match. I believe I played both the semifinal and final confidently, although it was the toughest world championship of all the ones I’ve won,” Assaubayeva said.

She added that representing Kazakhstan on such a stage carries special meaning.

“I’ve already started preparing and, of course, I want to win the tournament to qualify for the world championship match,” Assaubayeva said.

According to Assaubayeva, her training schedule now runs 8 to 9 hours a day, supported by a team of 11 coaches and sparring partners.

A historic event for Kazakhstan

Executive Director of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation Gulmira Dauletova highlighted the level of the tournament, praising Assaubayeva’s efforts.

“Bibisara Assaubayeva’s qualification for the Candidates Tournament is a historic event. Kazakhstan will be represented at this level for the first time. This is one of the most prestigious tournaments in world chess, giving the right to compete for a match for the world champion title,” Dauletova said.

During the meeting, Assaubayeva received awards from the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, including a special bonus of 25 million tenge (US$50,600) for winning the World Blitz Championship.

Kazakhstan expands role in global chess

Dauletova also announced that Kazakhstan will host several major international chess events in 2026, further strengthening the country’s role in the global chess community.

Almaty is set to host the World University Chess Championship, featuring 16 teams, including squads from Oxford, Harvard, leading universities from China, India and Russia, as well as two teams from Kazakhstan. The tournament will follow a round-robin format, followed by knockout stages.

In addition, Almaty will host the Asian School Team Chess Championship, with participants from 30 countries. Dauletova emphasized that the focus of these events is not on prize money but on promoting chess, with organizers covering travel, accommodation and meals for participants.

Another key initiative is the creation of an association of chess federations from Turkic-speaking countries. The new body includes Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. Its first joint tournament will take place in April in Turkistan, which will serve as the organization’s central hub.