Kazakhstan’s Anti-Fraud Center Logs Over 90,000 Fraud Cases Since Launch

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Anti-Fraud Center has recorded more than 111,000 incidents since its launch in July 2024, with over 90,000 cases classified as fraud, officials said at a recent briefing.

The data was presented by Ainura Izmaylova, director of the Anti-Fraud Department at the National Payment Corporation.

The platform facilitates prompt coordination between financial institutions and law enforcement to detect and prevent suspicious transactions. More than half of the reports (52%) come from law enforcement, with the remaining 48% submitted by financial market participants.

The top five types of fraud include fictitious online stores (24,042 cases), scams (21,027), fraudulent investment schemes (16,220), social media fraud (9,140), and credit fraud (7,441). Scams and fake online stores together account for 67% of all reported cases.

Izmaylova highlighted common tactics, including social media scams in which attackers impersonate acquaintances, and credit fraud in which citizens provide SMS codes to scammers posing as officials. She stressed the need for vigilance and public awareness to prevent financial losses.

Looking ahead, the center’s 2026-2028 strategy aims to build a national anti-fraud network focused on digital fraud, cryptocurrencies, and online marketplaces. Planned initiatives include a unified digital portal, real-time transaction monitoring, user behavior analysis, expanded financial literacy programs, and joint awareness campaigns with government agencies.