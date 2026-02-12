Kazakhstan Wins Gold and Silver at UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

ALMATY – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated the country’s special forces units on Feb. 12, following their standout performance at the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 international competition in Dubai, where Kazakh teams secured both first and second place overall.

Team Kazakhstan C was declared the absolute winner of the prestigious tournament, while Kazakhstan A finished second in the overall standings. The achievement came in a highly competitive field featuring 109 teams from 48 countries, underscoring Kazakhstan’s growing reputation in elite tactical training and international special operations contests, reported the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ press service.

According to Kazakh President’s Press Secretary Aibek Smadiyarov, Tokayev praised the fighters’ results.

“The Head of State noted the excellent professional, physical, and combat training of the domestic fighters representing the State Border Guard Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the National Security Committee, as well as their will to win and high spirit of patriotism,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

In addition to the two podium finishes, other Kazakh teams also delivered solid results. Kazakhstan B placed eighth overall, while Kazakhstan D finished twentieth. The all-women’s team Tomiris took eighteenth place in the general ranking and emerged as the top-performing female unit, outperforming many male teams from other countries.

According to Smadiyarov, Tokayev said the state would ensure that the participating servicemen receive official recognition for their success, calling their performance a source of national pride and a demonstration of Kazakhstan’s high level of special forces training on the global stage.