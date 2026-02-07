Kazakhstan to Issue Commemorative Olympic Games 2026 Coin

ASTANA – The National Bank of Kazakhstan will release a new collectible coin, OLYMPIC GAMES 2026. SHORT TRACK, as part of its Sports series.

The 1,000-tenge coin is made of 925 sterling silver, produced using color printing technology, and is issued in proof quality. It weighs 20 grams, has a diameter of 37 millimeters, and has a limited mintage of 2,000 pieces, according to the bank’s statement on Feb. 2.

The coin was created at the Kazakhstan Mint in collaboration with the German numismatic company MDM Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG Deutsche Münze. Information about the sales launch will be posted on the National Bank of Kazakhstan’s official website.

According to the National Bank, collectible coins are legal tender throughout Kazakhstan. They can be used for all types of payments, bank deposits, transfers, exchanges, and barter transactions at banks across the country.