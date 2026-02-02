Kazakhstan to Introduce AI in Water Sector by May, PM Bektenov Says

ALMATY – Kazakhstan will launch an artificial intelligence–based project to manage water resources by May 1, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov announced during a Feb. 2 meeting on science and innovation, positioning digital solutions as a key tool for the country’s sustainable development.

The decision was made after Bektenov met with members of the National Academy of Sciences, government officials, and business representatives to discuss how scientific potential can better support economic growth and sectoral modernization, the Prime Minister’s press service reported.

AI and science for strategic sectors

Bektenov instructed the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, together with the ministries responsible for artificial intelligence, digital development, and higher education, to ensure the launch of the AI-driven water management project. The initiative is expected to improve monitoring, forecasting, and efficient distribution of water resources. In parallel, the agencies, along with the National Academy of Sciences, will prepare a comprehensive map of Kazakhstan’s water and energy resources by the end of 2026.

Discussions at the meeting also focused on the broader use of artificial intelligence, big data, digital diagnostics, and telemedicine, particularly in the healthcare sector. Participants emphasized that technological solutions should be backed by strong scientific research and qualified personnel.