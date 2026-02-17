Kazakhstan Strengthens Agricultural Processing and Expands Export Reach

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s agricultural processing sector continues to show steady growth and rising export potential, said Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov during a Feb. 17 government meeting, reporting on the results of 2025.

Last year, food production reached 3.9 trillion tenge (US$7.9 billion), up 8.1% year-on-year. Investments in fixed capital more than doubled to 389.4 billion tenge (US$791.4 million). Over the first 11 months of 2025, exports of processed agricultural products totaled $3.2 billion, a 33.8% increase compared to the same period last year. Processed goods now account for 52% of total agricultural exports. Since 2020, exports of processed products have grown 3.2 times.

Oilseeds have become the key driver of crop production growth. In 2025, the harvest reached a record 4.9 million tons, up 48% from the previous year, with significant increases in sunflower, flax, and rapeseed output. Processing capacity is also expanding: four major projects worth 58 billion tenge (US$117.9 million) were launched in 2024-2025, and 13 additional projects worth 94 billion tenge (US$191 million) are planned over the next three years. As a result, sunflower oil exports rose to 600,000 tons, placing Kazakhstan eighth globally.

Grain and legume processing is also developing. Kazakhstan ranks sixth worldwide in lentil exports, with a growing share of value-added packaged products. The country harvested a record 1 million tons of legumes, up 56% from the previous year. Three deep grain processing plants are currently operating, with six new investment projects worth 1.9 trillion tenge (US$3.8 billion) planned.

In livestock processing, Kazakhstan operates 210 meat processing and 180 dairy processing enterprises. New projects are underway to expand capacity, modernize production, and increase exports. The country is also restoring and upgrading wool and hide processing facilities and developing gelatin and feed additive production.

New agri-business segments, including modern greenhouse and mushroom complexes, are emerging. Concessional lending to the agricultural sector has expanded, alongside increased automation and the introduction of digital and AI-based technologies.

Overall, these systemic measures are strengthening Kazakhstan’s food security and boosting the global competitiveness of its value-added agricultural products. The export target for processed goods this year stands at $3.9 billion.