Kazakhstan, Serbia Pledge to Deepen Strategic Partnership, Expand Trade and High-Tech Cooperation

ASTANA — Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandar Vučić reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Kazakhstan-Serbia strategic partnership during high-level talks on Feb. 27.

The negotiations, held in both narrow and expanded formats, focused on expanding trade and investment, as well as cooperation in high-tech sectors, including artificial intelligence, information technology, energy and the defense industry. The visit carries symbolic significance as the two countries approach the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Discussions also covered transport and logistics, agriculture, critical minerals, digitalization, construction, and tourism, with both officials expressing readiness to intensify bilateral engagement amid global uncertainty, reported Akorda.

Tokayev described Serbia as one of Kazakhstan’s key strategic partners in Europe, highlighting the launch of a direct Astana-Belgrade flight and the effective operation of more than 60 Serbian companies in Kazakhstan. He noted that bilateral ties are built on mutual support, active political dialogue and growing cooperation in trade, investment, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Vučić thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome and confirmed Belgrade’s readiness to deepen multifaceted cooperation. He expressed interest in expanding Kazakh participation in joint projects, notably in construction, and emphasized the potential for closer collaboration in innovation-driven sectors.

During the visit, Tokayev awarded Vučić the Altyn Qyran (Golden Eagle) Order, Kazakhstan’s highest state decoration, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening bilateral relations. Tokayev described Vučić as a prominent statesman who has advanced Serbia’s development and enhanced its international standing through balanced policies.

“This is a symbol of the Kazakh people’s deep gratitude and special respect for you and the people of Serbia,” Tokayev said, expressing confidence that the agreements reached would elevate the strategic partnership to a new level.

Vučić called the award a great honor and a testament to the friendship between the two nations, adding that it carries both pride and responsibility to further strengthen cooperation and promote peace and stability.