Kazakhstan Sees Positive Net Migration in 2025, Most Arrivals from CIS Countries

By Dana Omirgazy in Nation on 12 February 2026

ASTANA – Kazakhstan saw a net migration of 16,153 people in January-December last year, with 23,761 arrivals and 7,608 departures.

Compared to 2024, arrivals decreased by 20.7% while departures fell by 40.5%. The majority of migration involved CIS countries, accounting for 81.8% of arrivals and 71.8% of departures, the Bureau of National Statistics reported on Feb. 9.

Internal migration also grew, rising 13.6% from the previous year. The largest positive population gains were recorded in Astana (87,459 people), Almaty (12,110), Shymkent (15,130), and the Almaty Region (33,126).


