Kazakhstan Sees Gains in Cancer Survival and Early Detection

ALMATY – The development of Kazakhstan’s oncology services has led to improvements in early cancer detection and patient survival rates, Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova said during a meeting, reported the ministry’s press service on Feb. 19.

According to Alnazarova, over the past year, Kazakhstan has achieved steady progress in key oncology indicators, with the five-year survival rate increasing by 16%, from 56% to 65%.

“Coverage of radiation therapy has grown by 13%, reaching 65%, and the rate of early diagnosis has risen to 34.6% compared to 33.3% last year,” she said.

According to the minister, malignant neoplasms remain the second most significant cause of mortality in Kazakhstan. In response, the country continues to modernize its healthcare infrastructure and expand access to high-tech treatment.

In November 2025, a proton therapy center was opened at the new oncology facility in Astana, which is now treating 38 patients. Additionally, two new PET/CT centers were launched in Kyzylorda and Aktau, bringing the total number of such facilities nationwide to 16, with 280 diagnostic procedures completed.

Expansion of diagnostic and treatment services

Expert endoscopic centers have been established in all regions of Kazakhstan. In 2025, more than 15,000 diagnostic procedures were performed, a 5% increase from the previous year, along with 4,500 therapeutic interventions.

Alnazarova emphasized that these initiatives have contributed to a sustained improvement in the country’s oncology care. Over the past year, the five-year survival rate has risen to 65%, radiation therapy coverage has expanded to 65%, and early cancer detection has improved to 34.6%, demonstrating measurable progress in both treatment and diagnosis.

Digital platform to enhance patient care

Looking ahead, Kazakhstan plans to introduce a unified digital platform for the oncology service in 2026. The system will monitor patient pathways and control drug provision, including verifying prescriptions and tracking medication usage. This initiative aims to improve patient outcomes, streamline healthcare processes, and ensure that high-tech treatments are appropriately utilized.

The modernization of Kazakhstan’s oncology services is part of a broader strategy under the Comprehensive Healthcare System Development Plan, aimed at reducing mortality and increasing access to advanced medical care.