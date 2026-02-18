Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia Deepen Strategic Partnership During Official Visit to Riyadh

ALMATY – Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia signed intergovernmental agreements on the promotion and mutual protection of investments and the establishment of a Kazakhstan–Saudi Arabia Coordination Council during Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev’s official visit to Saudi Arabia on Feb. 17.

The centerpiece of the visit was negotiations with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The sides reviewed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Saudi cooperation, prioritizing the enhancement of political dialogue, trade and investment ties, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Both ministers noted the steady and positive dynamics of bilateral relations, built on mutual trust, respect, and strategic complementarity. They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the legal framework and fostering cooperation with concrete, mutually beneficial projects.

The talks also included an in-depth exchange of views on regional and global issues. The importance of coordination within international frameworks, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, and OPEC+, was emphasized. The sides agreed to continue close interagency coordination on key international matters.

“Kazakhstan views Saudi Arabia as a close and reliable partner in the Middle East and the Arab world. Our countries share a substantive political dialogue, a high level of trust, and aligned positions on a wide range of global and regional challenges,” Kosherbayev said.

A special focus was placed on unlocking the potential of trade, economic, and investment cooperation. Kazakhstan expressed interest in expanding Saudi investment in priority sectors, including energy, infrastructure, agribusiness, and the green economy. Prince Faisal, in turn, confirmed the Kingdom’s readiness to intensify business ties further and deepen practical cooperation.

During the visit, Kosherbayev also held separate meetings with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Investment Minister Fahad Al-Saif, and ACWA Power Chairman Mohammed Abunayyan.

Discussions focused on expanding sectoral cooperation in energy, including traditional generation, renewable energy projects, and the green transition, as well as attracting Saudi investments and advanced technologies to Kazakhstan’s economy.