Kazakhstan Remains Among World’s Top 50 Economies

ALMATY – Kazakhstan continues to rank among the world’s 50 largest economies, according to the projections released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in October 2025.

The IMF estimates that Kazakhstan’s nominal gross domestic product (GDP) will reach $320 billion in 2026, keeping the country firmly within the global top 50. Kazakhstan remains the only Central Asian state represented in this group.

In the IMF’s published data, Kazakhstan is classified as a mid-sized economy alongside countries such as Peru, Portugal, and Finland.

Global economic outlook

According to IMF projections, the global economy is expected to expand to $123.6 trillion in 2026. The United States is forecast to remain the world’s largest economy, with GDP projected at $31.8 trillion, followed by China at $20.7 trillion. Since 2021, the two largest economies have together added nearly $13 trillion to global output.

Germany, India, Japan, and the United Kingdom are also expected to remain among the world’s leading economies.

India is projected to overtake Japan to become the fourth-largest economy, supported by real GDP growth of 6.2%. Australia is forecast to move ahead of South Korea to claim 14th place globally, while Bangladesh may rise to 33rd position, surpassing Vietnam.

In this projected economic landscape, Kazakhstan is expected to rank 50th, concluding the list of the world’s largest economies.