Kazakhstan, Pakistan Strengthen Dialogue on Regional and Economic Cooperation

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in both narrow and expanded formats on Feb. 4 as part of his state visit to Pakistan, underscoring a shared commitment to deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“This is my first state visit as President of Kazakhstan, and I am convinced that it is historic in nature and marks an important milestone in our time-tested partnership. I highly value the friendship between our peoples, shaped by centuries of interaction along the Silk Road and within the broader Islamic civilization,” Tokayev said.

He highlighted the symbolic significance of the visit, which coincides with the 34th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. He recalled that since the early years of Kazakhstan’s independence, Pakistan has been an important and reliable partner in South Asia.

According to Tokayev, the Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership, signed during the visit, marks a major historical milestone and opens a new chapter in bilateral cooperation. He expressed confidence that Astana and Islamabad have ample opportunities to give fresh momentum to bilateral ties.

Special attention was given during the meeting to transport connectivity, one of Kazakhstan’s key national priorities. Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan is located at the crossroads of major transport routes linking East and West, as well as North and South, and will continue implementing specific transport and logistics projects in close coordination with Central Asian countries.

According to Sharif, Kazakhstan and Pakistan possess potential to expand trade and economic cooperation, including in energy, industry, agriculture, transport, and digitalization. He emphasized the need to achieve tangible and meaningful progress across all areas of bilateral engagement.

“You can be assured that we sincerely wish to work with your government to strengthen the bonds of friendship and build a strong partnership in various areas of economic cooperation, politics, defense, as well as the development of trade corridors,” he said.

During the meeting, Tokayev and Sharif exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues, reflecting the broad scope of the bilateral agenda and shared strategic interests of the two countries.

President Tokayev invited Sharif to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan this year to review progress on the agreements reached and outline further steps to strengthen bilateral relations, reaffirming interest in further deepening the comprehensive partnership.