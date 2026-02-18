Kazakhstan Overhauls Digital Investment Platform, Eyes $400 Billion by 2029

ALMATY – Kazakhstan will form an updated and verified pool of investment projects within its National Digital Investment Platform by April 1 to improve transparency and the effectiveness of state support measures, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at a Feb. 17 government meeting.

Bektenov assigned the Kazakh Invest national company to carry out the task in coordination with state bodies, regional administrations, the Samruk Kazyna fund, and the Baiterek holding. The goal is to ensure the completeness and reliability of data entered into the platform, enabling faster and more informed decisions on support for ongoing investment projects.

According to Rustam Karagoyshin, chairman of the management board of Baiterek, the platform contains 1,319 potential projects with an estimated total value of 80 trillion tenge (US$165 billion). However, he noted that the existing database has significant shortcomings.

Karagoyshin emphasized that up to 30% of projects are duplicated, many lack information on their readiness, and a number of initiatives submitted by regional authorities are not reflected in the system at all.

The platform update comes as part of a broader shift toward a new economic growth model based on large-scale investment attraction. The government plans to secure $400 billion in cumulative investments by 2029, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin said.

Under the National Development Plan, the share of investments in GDP is expected to rise from the current 14–15% to 23%. This would allow Kazakhstan to increase fixed capital investment by 2.5 times by 2029 compared to 2024 levels.

Priority sectors for investment include metallurgy, petrochemicals, gas production, and pharmaceuticals. The government is also introducing an economic growth policy, under which it will formulate “investment orders” based on the needs of domestic businesses and attract foreign partners with ready-made technologies to launch new production facilities.

“The essence of this policy is a transition from a model where the state merely invites investors to one of active government participation in shaping and launching specific investment projects,” Zhumangarin said.