Kazakhstan Leads Central Asia in SCImago’s Global Scientific Activity Ranking

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has confirmed its leading position in scientific research among Central Asian countries, taking first place in the region in the SCImago Research Group’s international scientific activity ranking (SCImago Country Rank).

Based on cumulative data for the 1996-2024 period, Kazakhstan ranks 69th globally. By the end of 2024, the country improved its performance to 64th out of 236 сountries, demonstrating sustained positive dynamics in national science development and publication activity.

Neighboring Central Asian countries rank lower: Uzbekistan is 83rd, the Kyrgyz Republic 130th, Tajikistan 147th, and Turkmenistan 191st, reported the Ministry of Science and Higher Education on Feb. 18.

These results reflect Kazakhstan’s consistent government policies in science and higher education. Under the Law on Science and Technology Policy, priority is given to developing regional innovation systems, establishing centers of academic and research excellence, introducing mechanisms for co-financing research by businesses, and systematically supporting young scientists.

Expanding the participation of Kazakhstan’s scientific organizations in international programs, including Horizon Europe, remains a key area, facilitating the integration of domestic science into the global research community.

The SCImago Research Group’s international ranking is among the most authoritative tools for assessing the scientific and research potential of countries worldwide. It is compiled using data from Elsevier’s Scopus bibliometric database and evaluates the activities of universities, research institutes, and research centers as a whole.

The methodology considers the number of publications in international peer-reviewed journals, citation rates, the scale of international collaboration, research quality, and science’s contribution to innovation and technological development.

In the context of global competition for knowledge and technology, Kazakhstan’s ranking provides an important strategic benchmark for strengthening the country’s scientific system and increasing its contribution to socioeconomic progress in both Kazakhstan and the broader Central Asian region.