Kazakhstan Launches Development of Civil Aviation Master Plan with ICAO

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has begun developing a Civil Aviation Master Plan (CAMP) for the period through 2050 in cooperation with experts from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Kazakh Deputy Transport Minister Talgat Lastayev met on Feb. 24 with ICAO project coordinator Louise Stols to formally launch work on the strategic document.

According to Lastayev, the CAMP will serve as a comprehensive roadmap for the balanced and high-quality development of Kazakhstan’s civil aviation system, incorporating international best practices. He emphasized that aviation development is currently a state priority, reported the ministry’s press service.

Kazakhstan is undertaking large-scale airport modernization, while domestic airlines continue to renew and expand their fleets with modern Western-made aircraft. At the same time, general aviation and the unmanned aircraft sector are expanding, alongside efforts to ensure the industry’s sustainable development.

During her visit, Stols met with key industry stakeholders, reviewed existing strategic documents and helped outline a work plan for the master plan.

The CAMP, developed by ICAO experts, is expected to provide an independent professional assessment and establish a realistic, competitive long-term development model for Kazakhstan’s civil aviation industry through 2050.