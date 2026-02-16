Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic Pledge to Deepen Strategic Alliance and Economic Ties

ALMATY – Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic are continuing to strengthen their bilateral ties, with trade reaching $2 billion and plans to bring it to $3 billion, Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev said during an official visit to Bishkek on Feb. 13.

The visit included meetings with President Sadyr Japarov and Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, highlighting progress in political, economic, and cultural cooperation.

Political dialogue drives upward momentum

During a meeting with President Japarov, Kosherbayev shared the progress on the implementation of high-level agreements.

“I would like to emphasize that the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations have great potential and are developing on an upward trajectory every year, gaining new quality content,” Kosherbayev said, emphasizing that regular high-level dialogue drives bilateral relations.

Japarov also noted the positive dynamics.

Economic partnership on a growth trajectory

In the meeting with Kulubaev, Kosherbayev highlighted that Kazakhstan remains among the Kyrgyz Republic’s top three trade partners, with bilateral trade totaling $2 billion and a goal to reach $3 billion. He emphasized that expanding trade and economic links is a cornerstone of the countries’ deepening partnership.

“Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations are developing rapidly. Bilateral trade, economic, and investment cooperation is strengthening year by year, and we intend to comprehensively deepen our allied relations with the Kyrgyz Republic,” Kosherbayev noted, pointing to growing investments and collaborative projects.

According to him, investment flows over the past 20 years have reached $1.4 billion, with opportunities to expand cooperation in energy, transport, logistics, and agriculture. Plans include the creation of a cross-border industrial trade and logistics complex.

Cultural and humanitarian ties

Officials also discussed expanding cultural and humanitarian exchanges. In 2025, the Kyrgyz Republic hosted Kazakh Cinema Days and the third Kazakhstan-Kyrgyz Youth Forum. “Zhamila,” a musical based on Chingiz Aitmatov’s novella, premiered in Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyz Cinema Days were held in Astana.

These initiatives reflect the emphasis on people-to-people links alongside political and economic engagement.

Intergovernmental and international cooperation

Kosherbayev and Kulubaev reviewed current regional and international agendas, confirming close coordination within the United Nations and mutual support for international initiatives.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening inter-ministerial cooperation, including under the Council of Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

“We intend to do our best for the comprehensive development of cooperation in the spirit of enduring friendship and good neighborliness,” Kosherbayev said.