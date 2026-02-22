Kazakhstan Honors Al-Farabi at ICESCO Headquarters in Rabat

ALMATY – Kazakhstan marked the legacy of the great philosopher Al-Farabi at the headquarters of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in Rabat, Morocco, on Feb. 19, as part of ongoing cultural cooperation.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Morocco Saulekul Sailaukyzy met with Director General of ICESCO Salim Al Malik, following an art exhibition “The Childhood and Life of Al-Farabi,” which was held at ICESCO headquarters from Feb. 2 to 4, reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The exhibition was created by renowned Kazakh artist Zhanuzak Mussapir, a State Prize laureate, honored worker of culture, and academician of the Academy of Arts of Kazakhstan. As part of the event, Mussapir donated a series of paintings portraying key moments from Al-Farabi’s life to ICESCO.

During the meeting, a formal ceremony was held to transfer the artworks into the organization’s permanent collection. The paintings were subsequently installed at ICESCO headquarters, adding a distinctive cultural and aesthetic presence to the premises.

In recognition of his role in supporting the exhibition, Al Malik was presented with a medal and an honorary certificate from the Academy of Arts of Kazakhstan for his contribution to promoting cultural dialogue.

Both sides emphasized that the donation symbolizes the shared Islamic intellectual and cultural heritage that unites nations across the region. The initiative also reflects Kazakhstan’s consistent efforts to promote Al-Farabi’s legacy internationally as a key figure in global philosophy and science.

The parties exchanged views on expanding collaboration in education, science, and culture and identified areas for future initiatives.