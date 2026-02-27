Kazakhstan Highlights Strategic Role in Connectivity at First CA5+UK Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

ASTANA – Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev underscored Kazakhstan’s central role in Eurasian transit and regional cooperation at the inaugural Central Asia + United Kingdom (CA5+UK) foreign ministers’ meeting in London on Feb. 26, positioning the country as a key bridge between Europe and Asia.

The meeting brought together Central Asian foreign ministers and the UK Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, to discuss expanding trade and investment, strengthening regional connectivity, and developing international transport corridors.

In his remarks, Kosherbayev emphasized the importance of pragmatic, mutually beneficial engagement with the United Kingdom to support sustainable economic growth. He noted that 13 major transit corridors pass through Kazakhstan and that around 85% of overland cargo traffic between Europe and Asia moves across its territory, reinforcing the country’s strategic importance, reported the ministry’s press service.

Cooper described Central Asia as a region in dynamic development with growing economic potential and increasing global relevance. Discussions focused on aligning the region’s resource and transit advantages with the UK’s expertise in finance, regulation, technology, and education.

Central Asian ministers welcomed the CA5+UK format as a practical and results-oriented platform for advancing economic initiatives and joint projects.