Kazakhstan, France Move to Active Phase of 1 GW Wind Power Project

ALMATY – Kazakhstan and France are entering the active implementation phase of a major 1 gigawatt wind power project, following a Feb. 23 meeting between Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov and senior executives of French energy company TotalEnergies.

The discussions focused on the progress of the company’s key investment initiatives in Kazakhstan, including the construction of the 1 GW Mirny wind power plant in the Zhambyl region, the largest wind energy project planned in the country, reported the Ministry of Energy.

The Mirny project represents a central element of Kazakhstan–France cooperation in decarbonization, formalized through a special intergovernmental agreement between the two countries.

The wind power plant will have a hybrid configuration. In addition to wind generation capacity, the complex will include a large-scale energy storage system with a capacity of 300 MW/600 MWh, enabling the stabilization of electricity output to the national grid.

Akkenzhenov reaffirmed the Ministry of Energy’s commitment to maintaining constructive dialogue and providing comprehensive support to ensure the timely commissioning of the project.

The implementation of the Mirny wind power plant is expected to make a contribution to Kazakhstan’s carbon neutrality goals, supply the region with clean energy, and foster the development of new technological competencies in the renewable energy sector.