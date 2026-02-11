Kazakhstan Expands Transplant Expertise Amid Ongoing Donor Shortage

ASTANA – More than 4,500 Kazakh citizens, including 123 children on the waiting list for organ transplants, according to the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry. More than 90% of these patients are in urgent need of a kidney transplant.

The ministry highlighted that the shortage of donors continues to claim lives as every year more than 300 people are removed from the waiting list due to death, having never received the surgery they needed.

Statistical breakdown

According to the data released on Feb. 5 by the ministry, primary obstacles remain a low level of public awareness and a lack of trust in the organ donation system.

“In 2025, Kazakhstan recorded 18 deceased donor cases, resulting in 68 life-saving organ transplants,” said Aidar Sitkazinov, director of the National Center for Coordination of Transplantation and High-tech Medical Services.

These figures represent only a small fraction of the actual demand. As Sitkazinov emphasized, during the same year, 342 people died waiting for an operation, while 184 potential donors were identified.

Strengthening the system

To address these challenges, the ministry has been working to bolster the country’s medical infrastructure and expertise. Over the past year, 168 specialists completed a newly introduced certification course in transplant coordination, and 42 Kazakh doctors underwent specialized training abroad to bring international best practices to the country.

In addition to personnel training, the ministry has updated medical care standards and prepared a series of legislative proposals aimed at improving the efficiency and transparency of the transplantation system.