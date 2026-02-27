Kazakhstan, EDB Explore Major Investment Projects and Digital Initiatives

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with Nikolai Podguzov, chair of the Management Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), on Feb. 27 to discuss ongoing and upcoming investment projects in Kazakhstan and prospects for expansion of cooperation in key economic sectors.

The discussion highlighted the EDB’s extensive portfolio in Kazakhstan, which includes 326 projects totaling $19.6 billion, with $5.2 billion in investment commitments from 2022 to 2026. During this period, the EDB invested nearly $9 billion across the economies of its member countries. Priority areas include industrial development, energy, transport infrastructure, and the financial sector. Key projects supported by the EDB range from the Silleno gas processing plant and KPI gas chemical complex in Atyrau to the modernization of thermal power plants in Karagandy, Almaty, and Aktobe, as well as transport upgrades for Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and highway reconstruction.

The talks also emphasized digital transformation, renewable energy, and initiatives to strengthen the investment climate. Both officials noted opportunities for new projects in manufacturing, mining, telecommunications, and solar energy, including the construction of solar power plants in the Turkistan and Kyzylorda Regions, reported the bank’s press service on Feb. 27.

Podguzov underscored the EDB’s commitment to supporting Kazakhstan’s sustainable economic growth and improving citizens’ quality of life, while Bektenov stressed the importance of infrastructure development and the digital agenda as national priorities. The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to deepen the constructive partnership and expand investment cooperation in the country’s long-term economic interest.