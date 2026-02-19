Kazakhstan, China Launch $2 Billion Renewable Energy Projects to Boost Carbon Neutrality

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and China are deepening cooperation in renewable energy through the construction of three major projects worth over $2 billion, aimed at advancing green energy and supporting the country’s carbon-neutrality goals.

The Senate, the upper house of the Kazakh Parliament, recently approved the draft law ratifying the agreement, originally signed at the COP-29 climate forum in November 2024, which enables the development of wind and solar energy projects in Kazakhstan, reported Kazinform on Feb. 19.

The projects include two wind farms with a combined capacity of 1.5 gigawatt (GW) and one solar power plant with a capacity of 300 megawatt (MW), to be built in the Pavlodar, Karagandy, and Turkistan Regions. Construction is scheduled for 2027-2029, with Samruk Energy Power Holding acting as Kazakhstan’s co-investor.

The initiative is expected to create over 200 permanent and 2,000 temporary jobs, while contributing to Kazakhstan’s target of 15% renewable energy by 2030 under the Low-Carbon Development Strategy.

The law streamlines project implementation by allowing developers to secure land, permits, and foreign currency financing without auctions, while requiring proven technical and financial capacity. Cooperation between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy and China’s National Energy Administration (NEA), along with joint involvement of energy companies, lays the groundwork for a future low-carbon, energy-intensive economy.