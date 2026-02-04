Kazakhstan Boosts January Oil Exports to Germany

ALMATY – Kazakhstan increased its oil exports to Germany in January 2026, sending 310,000 tons to the European market, according to KazTransOil. Of these shipments, 106,000 tons were transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, reported Reuters on Feb. 3.

The rise represents a sharp increase of 183,000 tons compared to January 2025, highlighting Kazakhstan’s growing role as a reliable energy supplier to Europe. The Druzhba pipeline to Germany and the BTC route to the Turkish port of Ceyhan provide strategic alternatives, allowing Kazakhstan to bypass logistical constraints.

In 2025, Kazakhstan exported a total of 2.146 million tons of oil to Germany, a 44% increase over the previous year. Shipments from the Caspian port of Aktau via the BTC pipeline decreased by 11%, totaling 1.263 million tons.

Looking ahead, Kazakhstan plans to further expand exports to Germany, targeting 2.5 million tons in 2026, up from 2.146 million tons in 2025.