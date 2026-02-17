Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Advance Strategic Partnership After Foreign Minister’s Visit

ASTANA – Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev met with President Emomali Rahmon and Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan on Feb. 16 to discuss deepening bilateral cooperation, as part of his official visit to Dushanbe.

During the meetings, the officials reaffirmed the strategic nature of Kazakh-Tajik relations, emphasizing friendship, mutual trust, and alliance under the historic Treaty on Allied Relations. Kosherbayev conveyed greetings from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and highlighted progress in implementing agreements at the highest levels.

The talks focused on expanding trade and economic ties, including efforts to increase bilateral trade turnover to $2 billion, to develop agro-industrial cooperation, and to attract investment, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

Kosherbayev and Muhriddin also discussed collaboration in water and energy management, transport and logistics, and regional infrastructure, noting the mutual potential of both landlocked countries to access major markets in Europe, the Caucasus, and South Asia.

They exchanged views on regional and international topics, including cooperation within the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, as well as ensuring Central Asian security and sustainable development.

Following the talks, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan signed a Cooperation Program for 2026-2028 between their foreign ministries. Kosherbayev also participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to Ismoil Somoni, founder of the Tajik state, at Dusti (Friendship) Square in Dushanbe.