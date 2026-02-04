Kazakhstan and Pakistan Aim to Raise Bilateral Trade to $1 Billion

ALMATY – Kazakhstan and Pakistan are expanding their trade relationship, aiming to increase bilateral trade to $1 billion in the medium term, following a Feb. 4 meeting between Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev and Pakistani Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the Kazakhstan-Pakistan Business Forum, held in Islamabad as part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Pakistan on Feb. 3.

At the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of moving from isolated initiatives to a structured mechanism to implement agreements and boost trade volumes, reported the ministry’s press service.

Shakkaliyev proposed identifying the sectors with the highest growth potential and establishing practical measures to achieve the trade target.

“To achieve the goal of increasing bilateral trade to $1 billion, QazTrade and TDAP have been designated as key operators responsible for implementing these initiatives. This will ensure systematic support for businesses, facilitate direct B2B contacts, and allow joint projects to be realized,” Shakkaliyev said.

“Pakistan places particular importance on developing trade relations with Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is not only the largest economy in Central Asia but also Pakistan’s key export market in the region,” Khan said, expressing Pakistan’s full support for the Kazakh initiative.

During the forum, a protocol was signed assigning QazTrade and TDAP the tasks of implementing the agreements reached. The forum program includes a plenary session with leaders of government agencies, national companies, financial institutions, and major private firms, alongside B2B and B2C meetings.

Kazakh electric buses to enter the Pakistani market

In a major business highlight of the forum, Kazakhstan-based company Falcon EuroBus agreed to supply Pakistan with 600 electric buses. The first deliveries are expected to begin in April 2026 under a $108 million commercial contract. By 2027–2028, the company plans to increase its exports to Pakistan to 2,000 buses.

Founded in Almaty in 2018, Falcon EuroBus produces a wide range of buses that meet European quality standards. The factory has an annual production capacity of 1,500 buses, with plans to expand to 3,000 units.

“The Kazakhstan-Pakistan Business Forum opened access to a major market for us. Under the current agreement, we will supply 600 electric buses for passenger transport. Additionally, during B2B meetings, we negotiated with the Pakistani Ministry of Education about the potential delivery of 2,000 buses for school transport,” said Chairman of Falcon EuroBus Murat Adilkhanov.

Broad cooperation across sectors

According to the ministry, bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Pakistan has increased sharply. From January to November 2025, trade reached $105.6 million, up 2.1 times from $48.7 million in the same period of 2024. The growth was largely driven by Kazakh exports, which rose fivefold from $11.2 million to $56.4 million, improving the trade balance. Key export contributors included crude oil ($52.9 million), agri-industrial products, machinery, wheat and other manufactured goods.

Imports from Pakistan to Kazakhstan also rose 19.9% to $44.9 million, driven mainly by food products and light industry goods. Increases were recorded in potato imports, which grew nearly 94 times to $9.28 million, and textile products, with certain knitted goods up 125-fold to $663,000.

The results of January–November 2025 demonstrate a shift in Kazakhstan-Pakistan trade relations, with fivefold export growth and an improved trade balance creating a strong foundation for further expansion, deeper industrial and agricultural cooperation, and strengthened market positions for Kazakh producers in Pakistan.