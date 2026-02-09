Kazakhstan Advances Plans to Modernize Coal-Fired Power Sector

ASTANA – The Government, through the Energy Ministry, is developing a national project for coal-fired power generation to address long-term energy shortages and modernize aging power capacity.

The draft National Plan for the Development of Coal-Fired Power Generation through 2030, presented to experts at a roundtable discussion, has a preliminary estimated cost of over 8 trillion tenge (US$16.2 billion). The project focuses on ensuring energy security through large-scale investment, infrastructure renewal, and workforce development, reported the ministry’s press service on Feb. 9.

According to Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov, the plan includes the construction of six major power facilities, including Ekibastuz GRES-3 and new plants in Kurchatov, Kokshetau, Semei, Ust-Kamenogorsk, and Zhezkazgan. Modernization of existing facilities, including Ekibastuz GRES-2 and Aksu GRES, is also under consideration.

New projects will be implemented through competitive tender-based investor selection, while upgrades to existing plants will be carried out under investment agreements with the ministry. These mechanisms are intended to ensure transparency, guarantee returns on investment, and maintain stable long-term tariffs.

The project emphasizes the deployment of clean coal technologies, with plans to gradually replace outdated capacity with high-efficiency, low-emission power units, while maintaining a balance between environmental requirements and energy security.

Implementation will require coordination with coal mining expansion and rail infrastructure development, including measures to increase coal production and remove transport bottlenecks. The social component includes workforce protection measures and housing programs developed in cooperation with Otbasy Bank.

The proposals will serve as the basis for finalizing the national project following consultations with all stakeholders.