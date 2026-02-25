Kazakhstan Advances Admissions Reform Through Partnership with Global Research Institute 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan announced plans to modernize its university admissions system with Princeton-based ETS education organization. The partnership seeks to develop the Admissions Insight Test (AIT) aimed at aligning higher education with the demands of an AI-driven global economy.

The Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the National Testing Center and ETS’s Research Institute are working to move beyond traditional entrance examinations toward a model that evaluates both academic achievement and broader competencies required for success in higher education.

According to the company’s release published on Feb.23, the AIT will combine subject-matter knowledge with the assessment of in-demand skills such as critical thinking, academic writing, quantitative reasoning, and digital literacy.

The new approach reflects global trends in higher education, where universities are placing increasing emphasis on transferable skills alongside core academic preparation.

ETS researchers are collaborating directly with Kazakhstan’s education and testing authorities to apply international best practices in assessment design. The initiative incorporates advanced measurement science and responsible AI-enabled innovation to ensure reliability, fairness, and alignment with global standards.

The reform is part of Kazakhstan’s broader strategy to strengthen the quality and international competitiveness of its higher education system. By modernizing admissions procedures, the country aims to better prepare students for academic success and participation in a rapidly evolving labor market shaped by technological change.