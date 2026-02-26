Kazakhstan Advances 1 GW Data Center Valley Project in Ekibastuz

ALMATY – Kazakhstan is moving forward with the large-scale Data Center Valley project in Ekibastuz, the Pavlodar Region, aimed at creating the largest data center campus in Central Asia with an energy capacity of up to 1 gigawatt. The progress of the initiative was reviewed at a Feb. 25 government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, along with Chairman of the Board of Kazakhtelecom Bagdat Mussin, reported on the work carried out since the project’s launch in January in Pavlodar Region, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Largest data center campus in Central Asia

The Data Center Valley project aims to establish the largest data center campus in Central Asia, with a planned energy capacity of up to 1 gigawatt. The initiative is in an active implementation phase, with the government ensuring the necessary infrastructure and legal framework.

To date, land plots totaling 1,400 hectares have been allocated. Work is underway to acquire a substation to support the large-scale development, while additional state support mechanisms for investors and project participants are being developed.

A key element of the infrastructure will be a Greenfield zone designed to attract international partners. Initial capacity of up to 100 megawatts has been prepared, with the potential for further expansion.

The infrastructure will meet the Tier III international standard, with a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) ratio of 1.25. To meet the requirements of hyperscale and BigTech companies in telecommunications infrastructure, network latency is planned to be reduced from 80 milliseconds to 57 milliseconds, a level comparable to major European traffic exchange hubs.

Expansion of AI data centers

The project envisions phased expansion of computing infrastructure, including the construction of four AI-focused data centers with capacities of 50 megawatts each.

Once fully operational, the Data Center Valley is expected to establish Kazakhstan as a regional hub for digital infrastructure and computing capacity, attract investment and create high-skilled jobs.