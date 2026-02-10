Kazakh SWAT Teams Take Top Spots at UAE International Tournament

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s special forces teams delivered a standout performance at the UAE SWAT Challenge, taking the lead in one of the world’s most prestigious tactical competitions and outperforming 109 teams from 48 countries.

On the third day of the tournament, Kazakh units swept all three podium places in the Officer Rescue stage. Team Kazakhstan A set a new competition record, completing the task in just two minutes, and moved to the top of the overall standings, according to the Kazakhstan’s State Security Service.

Second place in the stage went to Kazakhstan B, while Kazakhstan C secured bronze, marking a complete podium takeover.

After three stages, Kazakhstan C leads the overall rankings, with Kazakhstan A close behind in second place. The results have positioned Kazakhstan as the clear front-runner in the elite international tournament.

Two more Kazakh teams are also performing strongly. Kazakhstan D currently ranks 19th, while the country’s women’s team, Tomiris, sits just behind in the overall standings. Tomiris has once again outperformed the majority of male teams and remains the top-ranking women’s unit in the competition.

The UAE SWAT Challenge brings together top-tier police and special forces units from around the world to compete in high-intensity tactical scenarios designed to test speed, coordination, endurance, and operational precision.

This year’s tournament features 109 teams representing 48 countries, making Kazakhstan’s dominance particularly notable.

Despite their strong lead, Kazakh teams still face two more days of competition before the final results are decided. Organizers note that upcoming stages will continue to test tactical versatility and team coordination under pressure.