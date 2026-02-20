Kazakh-Italian Trade House Opens in Almaty to Boost Economic Cooperation

ALMATY – The Kazakh-Italian Trade House officially opened in Almaty on Feb. 20, marking a new step toward strengthening bilateral trade, economic, and investment cooperation between the two countries, the Ministry of Trade and Integration reported.

The opening ceremony, led by Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev, brought together senior officials, including Italian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Edmondo Cirielli, Vice Minister for the Made in Italy program Valentino Valentini, and Italy’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Antonello De Riu.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shakkaliyev highlighted that Kazakhstan and Italy have developed strong and stable partnerships in trade, investment, and industry, with Italy remaining one of Kazakhstan’s key economic partners in Europe.

According to him, the trade house will function as a practical business platform where companies can receive consultations, identify partners, launch joint projects, and exchange expertise.

He emphasized that it is designed to actively support exports and investments by facilitating the creation of joint ventures and industrial projects. It will promote production cooperation, technology transfer, and the development of non-resource exports from Kazakhstan, while also supporting the promotion of products labeled Made in Italy in the regional market.

Its infrastructure includes facilities for business meetings, negotiations, conferences, and product presentations, as well as digital solutions enabling online interaction and hybrid events. Information points operated by Kazakhstan’s development institutions will be on-site, providing businesses with up-to-date information on cooperation opportunities and available state support measures.

Shakkaliyev emphasized that the center will serve as a hub for interaction between government bodies and the business community, simplify access to investment projects, and create new opportunities to expand trade relations and attract capital.

According to the minister, bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Italy reached $16.9 billion in 2025. Kazakhstan’s main exports to Italy included crude oil, unwrought aluminum, wheat, ferroalloys, coal, dried legumes, and polypropylene polymers.

Italy’s exports to Kazakhstan totaled $1.28 billion in 2025. Key imported goods included pharmaceuticals, pipeline fittings, ferrous metal pipes and profiles, thermal processing equipment, food products, jewelry, and vaccines.