Kazakh Foreign Minister Meets British Business Leaders in London

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev took part in a Feb. 25 roundtable discussion with representatives of the British business community during his official visit to London, the United Kingdom, focusing on expanding trade, investment and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Focus on critical minerals and investment climate

Participants discussed prospects for expanding trade, economic, and investment partnerships, with particular emphasis on cooperation on critical minerals and rare earth metals, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to Kosherbayev, in the context of ongoing institutional reforms, Kazakhstan continues to strengthen investor protection and offer targeted tax incentives and preferences.

“We remain firmly committed to ensuring that your investments deliver long-term returns, supported by political stability, a favorable business environment and continuous efforts to unlock new opportunities in our economy,” he said.

The minister also emphasized that Kazakhstan accounts for more than 60% of all foreign direct investment flowing into Central Asia, reinforcing its position as the region’s economic hub.

“Kazakhstan has achieved significant economic growth, averaging 5.7% in real terms annually. According to the latest International Monetary Fund’s data, our nominal GDP exceeds $300 billion, placing us among the world’s 50 largest economies,” he said.

Expanding green and technological cooperation

Acting Minister of State for Business and Trade Chris Bryant, who also serves as co-chair of the UK side of the Kazakhstan-UK Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation, highlighted the success of British investors in Kazakhstan and underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation.

He expressed readiness to work jointly in green economy projects, rare earth metals, transport and transit, education, and AI-IT initiatives.

According to participants, these projects create sustainable investment opportunities, strengthen long-term partnerships and support the diversification of resilient supply chains for critical materials in global markets.

Both sides agreed that enhanced economic cooperation contributes to sustainable regional development and emphasized the need to move from dialogue to the implementation of concrete projects in emerging sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy.

Agreements and educational expansion

The roundtable concluded with the signing of key documents, including a Roadmap for the Kazakhstan–UK Strategic Partnership in Critical Minerals through 2027 and a memorandum between Coventry University and Coventry University Kazakhstan to expand cooperation and open a licensed campus in Almaty.

The expansion of British educational institutions in Kazakhstan was also announced, including plans to open Charterhouse School in Almaty, launch an artificial intelligence center by Cardiff University, and establish a new campus of Heriot-Watt University in Aktobe.

The UK remains one of Kazakhstan’s top ten investors. In 2024, British investment totaled $723.7 million, while in the first nine months of 2025 it reached $471.5 million.