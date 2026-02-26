Kazakh FM Calls for Stronger Interparliamentary Ties at UK Parliamentary Meeting in London

ALMATY – Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, together with his counterparts from Central Asian countries, met with members of the United Kingdom’s Parliament’s All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Cooperation with Central Asia on Feb. 25 to discuss strengthening interparliamentary engagement and expanding regional cooperation.

Addressing British lawmakers, Kosherbayev underscored the importance Kazakhstan attaches to its relationship with the UK.

“We highly value our open political dialogue, growing trade and investment ties, as well as cooperation in education, innovation and sustainable development. Interparliamentary dialogue occupies a special place in this partnership,” he said.

The minister noted that parliamentary contacts play a vital role in deepening mutual understanding, exchanging best practices in legislative work and parliamentary oversight, and improving coordination on regional and international issues.

Kosherbayev emphasized the increasing significance of Central Asia in global affairs and the need for stronger parliamentary engagement across the region.

“Central Asia today is a region of growing opportunities and increasing responsibility. We believe that more active engagement of parliaments can make a meaningful contribution to addressing common challenges, including regional stability, sustainable development, climate change and strengthening ties between our countries,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the APPG’s activities would further strengthen long-term, pragmatic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UK. The Kazakh foreign minister also highlighted the implementation of Kazakhstan’s comprehensive political and constitutional reform program, aimed at modernizing public administration and strengthening state institutions.

According to Kosherbayev, the reforms are designed to build a more balanced and accountable system of governance by enhancing Parliament’s role and reinforcing institutional checks and balances.

In turn, British parliamentarians highlighted Central Asia’s growing potential and strategic importance. They stressed that closer parliamentary cooperation could help address shared challenges, including regional stability, sustainable development and climate change. Members of Parliament also expressed readiness to share the UK’s legislative experience and further develop interparliamentary ties.

During his visit, Kosherbayev also met with the Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle. The minister reiterated that the UK remains one of Kazakhstan’s key European partners and voiced confidence that bilateral relations will continue to develop in a spirit of mutual respect and trust.

He noted the active work of the Kazakhstan–UK Friendship Group in the Parliament of Kazakhstan. He welcomed the recent establishment of the APPG on cooperation with Central Asian countries in the UK Parliament, which includes members of both the House of Lords and the House of Commons.

“I am confident that the new group will make a meaningful contribution to the development of interparliamentary cooperation between the UK and Kazakhstan, as well as other countries of our region, and will help increase the interest and engagement of British parliamentarians,” Kosherbayev said.

Speaker Hoyle highlighted the importance of strengthening interparliamentary ties and confirmed the UK Parliament’s readiness to support initiatives to advance cooperation with Central Asia. He praised Kazakhstan’s role as a stable and reliable partner in the region. He expressed interest in expanding dialogue among parliamentary delegations and in implementing joint educational and cultural projects.