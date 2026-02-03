Kazakh Defense Ministry Inspects Peacekeeping Contingent Serving with UNDOF

ASTANA – A delegation from Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Defense, led by Major General Mereke Kuchekbayev, Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces, conducted an inspection visit to the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) mission area on the Golan Heights.

During the visit, the delegation met with the UNDOF command to discuss the implementation of the mission’s mandate, the regional security situation, and the operational role of the Kazakh contingent, reported the ministry’s press service on Feb. 3.

UNDOF Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Anita Asmah commended the professionalism, discipline, and coordination of Kazakh peacekeepers, expressing gratitude for their effective and high-quality performance.

The Kazakh national contingent serves as a rapid response unit, carrying out mobile patrols, maintaining the readiness of response teams, conducting medical evacuations, and providing engineer and sapper support. Kazakh peacekeepers also operate observation posts across the mission area.

Since joining the UNDOF mission, the Kazakh contingent has completed 675 tasks, including more than 500 patrols, training exercises, explosive ordnance disposal, convoy escort missions, and the establishment of temporary observation posts.

Currently, 139 Kazakh peacekeepers are deployed on the Golan Heights as part of the UN mission.