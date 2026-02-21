Karagandy Zoo Welcomes Rare Predators from Yerevan

ASTANA — Three striped hyenas and two wild dogs have arrived at Karagandy Zoo. All the animals are young and are still acclimating to the new environment, Kazinform reported on Feb. 18. Striped hyenas have been listed in the IUCN Red List since 2008. They are the only hyena species found outside Africa.

Two female and one male striped hyenas, along with one male and one female wild dog, are now at Karagandy Zoo. The animals arrived in Karagandy by plane from Yerevan. They are very active at night, so they usually sleep during the day. Nevertheless, visitors can already see them at the zoo.

Gulnur Adambekova, the zoo’s director, said the negotiations over the transfer took around a year.

“During this time, we prepared a spacious aviary and learned all the necessary information about their care. It is actually not difficult, and their diet is not exotic. They eat meat, chicken and live prey,” Adambekova added.

Until spring, the predators will stay in a heated enclosure. When the weather warms up, they will be moved to an outdoor aviary next to the wolves, where they will have plenty of space and comfort.

“All the animals are young, healthy and very active. They have excellent appetites. It’s worth noting that contrary to stereotypes, hyenas are very affectionate and intelligent. In terms of intelligence, they are comparable to primates. Hyenas remember and can distinguish people. Right now they are closely observing their keepers, who take care of them,” noted Gulnur Adambekova.