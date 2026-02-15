How Kassym Khan’s Laws Laid Foundation of Kazakh Statehood

ASTANA – The reign of Kassym Khan between 1511 and 1521 marked one of the most important periods in the history of the Kazakh Khanate, when the state reached the height of its power and became one of the most influential political forces in the region.

Bereket Karibayev, a doctor of historical sciences and professor at Almaty-based Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, noted that although Kassym Khan ruled for less than a decade, his leadership strengthened the political and spiritual unity of the people and laid the foundations of Kazakh statehood.

Kassym Khan united vast territories and consolidated society through law. The legal system he introduced became the basis for the development of state governance and khanate traditions and later influenced the modern legal framework of independent Kazakhstan.

Rise of the Kazakh Khanate

The early 16th century was a period of growth for the Kazakh Khanate. During Kassym Khan’s reign, the khanate’s population approached one million. His rule was marked by major territorial and political developments, including the incorporation of lands stretching as far south as Tashkent.

Military campaigns launched by the Shaybanids and Chagataids against the Kazakh Khanate in 1514–1515 failed. At the same time, a political crisis in the Nogai Horde, which occupied territories west of the Kazakh Khanate, prompted many Nogai mirzas, or aristocratic leaders, to seek protection from Kassym Khan and acknowledge his authority.

By 1516–1517, the Kazakh Khanate had expanded to include territories reaching the Volga River. Kassym Khan later moved the capital to Saraishyk, from where he ruled for the next five years. Historical sources say he died there in January 1521 and was buried in the city.

Single legal space

During Kassym Khan’s reign, the Kazakh steppe was unified not only politically but also culturally, linguistically and economically, forming a single space. These changes required a common legal framework to preserve unity and ensure justice.

“After coming to power, Kassym Khan sought to establish a unified system of laws to ensure order and stability in the state. He consulted prominent biys [judicial and political figures], considered traditional Kazakh customs, and drew on legal practices inherited from the Golden Horde and the White Horde,” Karibayev said.

The resulting legal code became known as “Kassym Hannyn Kaska Zholy” (The Bright Path of Kassym Khan). According to Karibayev, it was both a collection of rules and a foundation of Kazakh statehood, symbolizing unity and justice.

He noted that the code was the first systematized legal document regulating domestic and foreign political relations of the Kazakh state. It addressed governance, the rights and duties of the ruler, territorial integrity, public order, crimes and punishments, as well as issues of private property, compensation, and fines.

“Much like a modern constitution defines the rights and obligations of citizens, similar principles existed even then. Without them, a state cannot function,” Karibayev said.

Legal continuity

The legal traditions introduced under Kassym Khan were later continued and refined by Yessim Khan in a code known as “The Ancient Path of Yessim Khan.” During the reign of Tauke Khan, these traditions served as the basis for a new legal code, “Zheti Zhargy” (The Seven Charters).

“‘Zheti Zhargy’ was not created from scratch. (…) One people, one land, one system — only the times changed,” Karibayev said.

He noted that although Kassym Khan’s legal code has not survived in written form, it remains an enduring symbol of justice, order and unity and a cornerstone of Kazakh legal thought.

