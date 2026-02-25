Government Allocates Over $2 Million for Caspian Sea Monitoring

ASTANA – The government of Kazakhstan has allocated 1.1 billion tenge (US$2.2 million) from its reserve fund to strengthen scientific research and environmental monitoring of the Caspian Sea.

The funds will be directed to the Kazakh Scientific Research Institute of the Caspian Sea to enhance its scientific capacity. The corresponding resolution was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

The financing will support the purchase of marine monitoring equipment and the modernization of hydrobiological and hydrochemical laboratories. This will allow the institute to conduct comprehensive field monitoring directly in the sea, including systematic observations of hydrometeorological and biological parameters, and to expand its scientific database on processes in Kazakhstan’s sector of the Caspian Sea, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Feb. 24.

As part of efforts to develop effective environmental measures, the institute is strengthening international cooperation and has joined the Association of Universities and Research Centers of the Caspian Littoral Countries.

Under the resolution, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has been tasked with implementing the measures, while the Ministry of Finance will oversee the targeted use of the allocated budget funds.