Galloping Through Cultures: How Horses Connect Humanity

Every time the Chinese New Year approaches, I find myself paying closer attention to the animal of the year. Not just the symbolism, but the stories behind it, where those meanings came from, and why they still resonate today.

As February ushers in the Year of the Horse, that curiosity feels especially alive.

While the horse holds a special place in Chinese tradition, symbolizing vitality and progress, its meaning extends far beyond national borders. From ancient civilizations to modern societies, the horse has emerged as one of humanity’s most enduring global symbols, shaped by its vital role in transportation, warfare, culture, and social development.

Even today, in a world powered by engines and algorithms, the bond between humans and horses continues to evolve.

Although modern societies no longer rely on horses for survival, the human-horse connection remains highly visible in contemporary life. Across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and many parts of Africa and Asia, equestrian culture continues to thrive, encompassing elite sport and recreational riding. Together, these practices reflect enduring ideals of elegance, discipline, courage, and harmony between human and animal.

Horses also play a key role in shaping tourism and local identity. In China, ethnic communities in Xinjiang and Xizang have preserved strong traditions of horsemanship, where riding and racing remain integral to cultural life. When I spoke to locals while researching this story, many described horses not as tools, but as companions passed down through generations.

The Ili Horse Culture and Tourism Festival in Xinjiang offers a vivid example.

With a history of more than three decades, the festival draws urban visitors into an unforgettable scene. One of its most anticipated events features dozens of horses galloping along the banks of the Tekes River, the thunder of hooves striking the ground in unison with piercing neighs, and water spraying into the air. Beyond the races, visitors experience local cuisine, music, dance, and equestrian performances, transforming centuries-old traditions into a living cultural encounter.

The horse’s lasting appeal is also reflected in pop-culture and design.

In the lead-up to the Year of the Horse, products featuring horse imagery gain popularity. A recent example is a stuffed horse toy called the Cry-Cry Horse with an aggrieved expression created by mistake that went viral online. Young people were drawn to its imperfect look, finding it relatable, playful, and emotionally authentic. In a way, the toy reflects how many people feel today: determined, slightly exhausted, but still moving forward. Its popularity carries a powerful message: even when life is imperfect, there is strength in continuing the journey.

Much like the British “Sad Keanu” meme or the unexpectedly popular plush toys Jellycat characters in Europe and North America, China’s Cry-Cry Horse reflects how animals are reimagined in pop-culture to mirror contemporary emotions. In a fast-paced world, these figures often become emotional shorthand – humorous, imperfect, and deeply human.

Beyond sport and culture, horses are now playing a surprising role in people’s well-being. Equine-assisted therapy allows individuals with mental health challenges, post-traumatic stress, or developmental disabilities to connect with these gentle animals, emphasizing trust, interaction, and sensory experience.

Research in China has explored how riding horses can benefit children with autism. The horse’s gentle, rhythmic gait creates movement patterns that help improve balance, coordination, and hand-eye coordination. More importantly, with professional guidance, children often display greater focus and emotional expression while riding, revealing the subtle resonance between humans and horses.

China’s exploration of equine-assisted therapy mirrors programs in countries such as Germany, the United States, and Australia, where therapeutic riding has been used for decades to support veterans with PTSD and children with developmental challenges. Across cultures, the horse’s calming presence consistently proves to be a powerful therapeutic partner.

This deep connection between humans and horses has translated into substantial economic value. The global equine industry, including breeding, racing, equestrian sports, equipment, and tourism, generates an estimated $300 billion annually and supports millions of jobs worldwide. Europe accounts for roughly $133 billion of this impact, while the United States contributes about $102 billion, highlighting the horse’s ongoing importance to modern economies.

China’s growing equestrian economy parallels long-established horse industries in Europe and the United States. What distinguishes China is how quickly traditional horsemanship is being integrated into modern tourism and cultural industries.

Horses have become a shared cultural icon because of their pivotal role in social progress. Archaeological evidence indicates that horses were first domesticated around 3500–3000 BCE at the Botai culture sites in northern Kazakhstan, where residues of horse milk on ceramic shards suggest that these animals were carefully managed for food and sustenance.

Over time, horses became far more than a source of nutrition. They were vital partners in riding, farming, long-distance travel and trade. They expanded human mobility – and with it, communication, commerce, and cultural exchange. In many societies, horses also came to signify wealth, prestige, and social status, with prized breeds or ceremonial horses marking the power and rank of their owners.

Across civilizations, China’s reverence for horses mirrors a global pattern in which horses were both trusted companions in war and sacred figures in belief systems. From Alexander the Great’s legendary horse Bucephalus in the Mediterranean world to the Celtic goddess Epona in Europe, horses consistently occupied the space between the human and the divine.

Throughout history, horses were instrumental in warfare. On the battlefield horses were not merely mounts but companions whose lives were closely tied to those of their riders.

In the Romance of the Three Kingdoms, a 14th-century historical novel, during the Battle of Wancheng in 197 AD, warlord Cao Cao’s steed, Jue Ying, carried him through enemy lines, pressing on even after being wounded by arrows. Across Europe, a Spanish epic recounts how the knight El Cid was carried safely through perilous battles by his faithful horse Babieca. These stories illustrate how horses came to symbolize loyalty, courage, and the deep affinity between humans and animals.

Horses carried spiritual meanings as well. From China’s Qin Dynasty (221 BCE), people honored horse deities or spirits each spring to pray for the protection of their horses, as well as fertility and a good harvest. In many other societies, horses symbolized a bridge to the spiritual world, carrying prayers or blessings across realms. In ancient India, for example, the Ashvamedha, or royal horse sacrifice, was one of the most important rituals to affirm kingship, prosperity, and fertility.

Across deserts, rivers, and mountains, horses have carried humanity’s labor, imagination, and. From festivals and rituals to therapy sessions and popular culture, they have become a shared cultural thread that transcends borders.

Just as horses once connected distant peoples and civilizations, humans, too, can choose to be companions rather than competitors – moving forward together toward a shared future.

The author is CGTN reporter Chen Ziqi.

