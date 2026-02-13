Foreign Investment in Tajikistan Surges 35% in 2025

By Ayana Birbayeva  in Central Asia on 13 February 2026

ALMATY – Foreign investment in Tajikistan reached $6.93 billion in 2025, marking a 35% increase compared to the previous year, reported the Kazinform news agency on Feb. 11. 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

It was announced during a press conference by Chairman of the State Committee for Investment and State Property Management of Tajikistan Sulton Rahimzoda, who emphasized that foreign investment had increased by $1.8 billion compared to 2024.

Investment inflows from CIS countries totaled $3.03 billion, accounting for 43.8% of the total and representing a 54.4% increase compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, investment from non-CIS countries reached $3.89 billion, or 56.2% of total inflows, growing 23.1% year-on-year.

Rahimzoda highlighted that these figures reflect Tajikistan’s efforts to strengthen economic cooperation and create an investment-friendly environment, underscoring the country’s growing appeal to both regional and international investors.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »