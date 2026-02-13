Foreign Investment in Tajikistan Surges 35% in 2025

ALMATY – Foreign investment in Tajikistan reached $6.93 billion in 2025, marking a 35% increase compared to the previous year, reported the Kazinform news agency on Feb. 11.

It was announced during a press conference by Chairman of the State Committee for Investment and State Property Management of Tajikistan Sulton Rahimzoda, who emphasized that foreign investment had increased by $1.8 billion compared to 2024.

Investment inflows from CIS countries totaled $3.03 billion, accounting for 43.8% of the total and representing a 54.4% increase compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, investment from non-CIS countries reached $3.89 billion, or 56.2% of total inflows, growing 23.1% year-on-year.

Rahimzoda highlighted that these figures reflect Tajikistan’s efforts to strengthen economic cooperation and create an investment-friendly environment, underscoring the country’s growing appeal to both regional and international investors.