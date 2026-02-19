EU, UN Launch Program to Advance Gender Equality, Combat Violence in Central Asia

ASTANA – The European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN), in partnership with governments across Central Asia, have officially launched an EU-funded UN Multi-Country Program (MCP) to strengthen efforts to prevent gender-based violence and advance gender equality across the region.

The program, titled Challenging Harmful Attitudes and Norms for Gender Equality (CHANGE), will be jointly implemented by UNDP, UNFPA and UN Women, working closely with national authorities, civil society organizations and the private sector, reported the program’s press service on Feb. 18.

According to EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aleška Simkić, empowering women and girls, preventing all forms of gender-based violence, and promoting lasting, measurable progress in gender equality are crucial to the region’s development.

“The CHANGE, that reflects the strong partnership between the EU and the UN, will be another program supporting the efforts and cooperating with the countries of Central Asia in advancing the gender equality in the region,” she said.

Globally, the UN estimates that around one in three women and girls has experienced violence in her lifetime. To tackle this reality, Central Asian states demonstrate growing political will and institutional commitment to combat gender‑based violence, translated into improved legislation and policy frameworks. These could be linked to an increased number of reports, but stigma, coupled with persistent gaps in protection, continues to prevent reporting.

“Gender-based violence cannot be addressed by institutions alone – it demands sustained societal change. The UN is committed to advancing gender equality and supporting solutions that address the root causes of gender-based violence through inclusive dialogue and long-lasting partnerships,” said Sarangoo Radnaaragchaa, UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan.

“Gender-based violence is not only a human rights violation but a major barrier to inclusive and sustainable development,” said Katarzyna Wawiernia, UNDP Resident Representative. “Through this multi-country programme, the United Nations and the European Union are combining expertise, partnerships and resources to support governments in delivering practical, measurable change.”

The program is expected to contribute to a reduction of gender-based violence in Central Asia by promoting social norms that increasingly reflect zero tolerance for violence; strengthening the capacity, coordination and advocacy of civil society organizations to prevent and respond to the gender-based violence; and expanding women’s economic empowerment and access to sustainable livelihoods, recognizing economic independence as a key protective factor against violence.

At the same time, economic inequalities, including lower female labor‑force participation and the disproportionate burden of unpaid care, limit women’s ability to seek safety and support. Evidence across the region indicates that sustainable progress requires long‑term prevention efforts that challenge harmful attitudes, strengthen community‑based actors and expand women’s economic opportunities.

Persistent discriminatory social norms remain an important area for action. Findings from the 2023 Gender Social Norms Index highlight gender bias across Central Asia, underscoring the need for sustained investments in prevention, awareness-raising, and behavioral change initiatives.

“The launch of the CHANGE programme underscores the power of partnerships in our collective journey to eliminate all forms of GBV, a pervasive human rights violation, by prioritizing evidence-based strategic pathways at legislative, policy, system, household and individual levels,” said Chinwe Ogbonna, UNFPA Country Representative in Kazakhstan and Country Director for Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan. “Together, the European Union, United Nations, and national partners across Central Asia can and will contribute meaningful results for the women and girls we serve, as we count down to Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development”.

The program recognizes civil society as a critical driver of prevention and response efforts. Across Central Asia, civil society organizations play a vital role in reaching communities, supporting survivors, and addressing the social norms that perpetuate violence.

“Civil society lies at the heart of effective prevention efforts, especially those working on the front lines to challenge harmful norms and support women and girls. Through the EU-UN CHANGE program, we are strengthening these frontline actors, expanding women’s opportunities, and driving the social transformations needed to reduce gender‑based violence across Central Asia,” said Ceren Güven Güres, head of the UN Women Central Asia Liaison Office and Representative of the Kazakhstan Country Office.

The program will run from 2026 to 2028 and cover all five Central Asian countries, creating a shared regional framework to address gender-based violence while responding to national priorities and local realities.