Dimash Presents His First Dombyra to Almaty Museum of Folk Musical Instruments

ASTANA —Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen showcased musical instruments from his personal collection at an exhibition titled “Dimash: One Voice – A Thousand Countries” in Almaty, Kazinform reported on Feb. 18.

The event took place at the Museum of Folk Instruments named after Ykhlas, where the artist personally donated the instruments to the museum’s collection. One of the items is a dombyra gifted to him by his grandfather when he was a child, which later became a significant part of his artistic journey. The other instrument bears the singer’s autograph. As a gesture of gratitude, the museum’s director, Lyazzat Qudaibergenkyzy, presented the artist with a replica of Abai Kunanbayev’s dombyra.

More than 70 musical instruments from the singer’s personal collection were showcased during the exhibition. Among them were national instruments gifted by fans from around the world, including a Yakut chomchoo uus that was sent into space as part of an international exhibition; a stage costume created specifically for him by one of Michael Jackson’s designers for the “Stranger” tour in Budapest; a pan flute presented by Romanian musician Gheorghe Zamfir; and a bayan gifted to him by his grandfather.

“These instruments are very dear to us. They are highly valuable exhibits collected from all over the world, representing national heritage of different countries. Each of them has its own history. We are deeply grateful to everyone who donated these items,” said Svetlana Aitbayeva, Honored Figure of Kazakhstan and Dimash’s mother.

The exhibition will run for one month.