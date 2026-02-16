Dala.Camp Forum Yields Five Agreements, Training for Livestock Producers

ALMATY – Five strategic agreements and a full day of practical business training sessions marked the Dala.Camp Forum 2026 in Burabai on Feb. 14-15, where 250 industry representatives from 11 countries gathered to move Kazakhstan’s livestock sector from discussion to execution.

The signed agreements cover several key areas, ranging from the creation of production models and guaranteed offtake mechanisms to the development of science, education, and sectoral cooperation, reported the forum’s press service.

One of the key agreements relates to the implementation of the Model Breeding Reproducer in the Arkalyk project. The document was signed between Zengi Group, Prime Beef, and professional and retail investors KazMeat Group, Alikhan-Agro, and Kyzmet-2. The project aims to strengthen the breeding base and improve cattle quality and is viewed as a practical tool for scaling efficient production models across Kazakhstan’s regions.

In addition, a memorandum on joint scientific and educational projects was signed between the Turan Livestock Association and the National Agrarian Scientific and Educational Center. The document provides for the development of applied science, workforce training, and the introduction of modern management solutions in livestock farming.

Cooperation memorandums were also concluded between industry associations, including agreements between the Turan Livestock Association and the Association of Meat Processing Enterprises of Kazakhstan, as well as between Turan and the Union of Livestock Breeders of Kazakhstan.

Commenting on the signing of the documents, Zhanibek Kenzhebayev, chairman of the Board of the Turan Livestock Association and founder of the Dala.Camp community, said that it is fundamentally important that the forum does not remain limited to discussions.

“The agreements signed today are a step toward forming a predictable and transparent market where farmers, processors, and investors operate within a shared logic,” he said.