Dala.Camp Forum 2026 to Address Kazakhstan’s Meat Industry Export Readiness

ASTANA – Burabay will host the Dala.Camp Forum 2026 on Feb. 14-15 at Rixos to address the development and export potential of Kazakhstan’s meat livestock sector.

The event will bring together farmers, breeders, processors, investors, industry experts, and representatives of government agencies and international institutions. It is expected to welcome around 150 delegates from Kazakhstan and abroad.

According to analyses by the Kazakhstan Livestock Breeders Association Turan and Dala.Camp, global meat demand continues to rise due to population growth and changing diets, notably in Asia and Africa. While Kazakhstan ranks 39th globally in cattle numbers, with a herd of 8.6 million head, it remains outside the group of major beef exporters dominated by Australia, Brazil, India, and the United States, reported the forum’s press service on Feb. 9.

“Kazakhstan’s meat livestock sector is at a crossroads. The decisions being made today will determine whether the industry becomes a sustainable driver of economic growth and exports or remains fragmented and vulnerable,” said Zhanibek Kenzhebayev, chairman of the Kazakhstan Livestock Breeders Association Turan.

Experts note that Kazakhstan’s export constraints stem not from a lack of demand, but from internal inefficiencies, including fragmented livestock ownership, the dominance of personal subsidiary farms, insufficient standardization, limited access to financing, and underutilized meat-processing capacity. The absence of stable off-take mechanisms further increases price volatility and dampens investment incentives.

Despite these challenges, Kazakhstan retains structural advantages, including geographic proximity to key markets, allowing delivery within two to ten days, and significant raw material potential that could support export-oriented processing if properly organized.

The forum is expected to welcome the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Aidarbek Saparov, reinforcing its significance for national agricultural policy and sector development.

Among the forum participants are leading companies and organizations, including the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), the Islamic Organization for Food Security, National Agrarian Science Educational Center (NASEC), Kusto Group, Kusto Agro, KazBeef, TERRA, the Union of Livestock Breeders of Kazakhstan, the Republican Chamber Angus Kazakhstan, the Republican Chamber of the Kazakh White-Headed Breed, the Republican Chamber of the Kalmyk Breed, Kayip-Ata LLP, Agro Semya LLP, Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan JSC, Qazaqstan Investment Corporation, iGPS and others.