Bank CenterCredit Included in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026

ALMATY – Bank CenterCredit (BCC) has been included for the first time in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026, earning international recognition for its commitment to sustainable development and environmental, social and governance (ESG) best practices, reported the bank’s press service.

The bank received a score of 75 out of 100 in the assessment conducted by S&P Global, placing it among the world’s most sustainable companies. Inclusion is considered one of the most authoritative global benchmarks for corporate sustainability performance.

The recognition comes amid the ongoing development of Kazakhstan’s regulatory framework and non-financial disclosure standards in the financial sector, highlighting the maturity of BCC’s ESG approach and its systematic integration of ESG risk management into business processes.

S&P Global conducts an annual comprehensive evaluation of corporate sustainability across three core dimensions: environmental responsibility, social policy, and corporate governance. For the 2026 edition, based on 2025 assessment results, more than 9,200 companies from 59 industries worldwide were reviewed. Only 848 companies achieved Yearbook Member status.

Within the banking sector, 422 institutions were assessed globally, with just 64 banks selected for inclusion in the Yearbook.

According to BCC, the bank plans to continue consistently implementing its ESG and climate strategies, focusing on long-term value creation for clients, investors and society, while strengthening trust and transparency in line with international standards.

