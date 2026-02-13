Astana to Host 51st UEFA Congress in 2027

ASTANA – The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has announced that the 51st UEFA Congress will take place on March 4, 2027, in the Kazakh capital.

The decision was made during the 50th UEFA Congress on Feb. 12 in Brussels, attended by David Loria, Secretary General of the Kazakhstan Football Federation (KFF).

The UEFA Congress is the highest governing body of European football, bringing together representatives from all 55 national associations each year. The gathering shapes the strategic direction of the sport in Europe, approves financial and organizational matters, discusses international competitions, and elects members of UEFA’s leadership.

The 2027 meeting will be particularly significant as it will be an elective Congress. Delegates will vote for the UEFA President and members of the Executive Committee, meaning that key decisions about the future leadership and direction of European football will be made in Astana, the KFF press service reported.

Hosting rights are granted to UEFA member associations as a mark of trust and recognition of their contribution to the development of football. For Kazakhstan, staging the 51st Congress will be one of the largest international football events ever held in the country and is expected to strengthen its position within the European football community while expanding international sports cooperation.

UEFA will fully fund the organization and staging of the Congress. The event will not require financing from Kazakhstan’s state budget, representing a direct contribution by UEFA to international sporting cooperation.