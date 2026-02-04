Astana, Islamabad Cement Strategic Partnership

ALMATY – Kazakhstan and Pakistan signed a Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership and a package of intergovernmental agreements following talks between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during Tokayev’s state visit on Feb. 4, marking a major step forward in bilateral political, economic and investment cooperation.

“This step elevates our relations to a new qualitative level and opens broad prospects for cooperation across the full bilateral and multilateral agenda,” Tokayev said, speaking at a press briefing.

He also thanked Sharif for his personal contribution to strengthening bilateral friendship and cooperation.

Trade, transport and economic growth

Tokayev described the talks as substantive and productive, noting that key intergovernmental agreements had been adopted to ensure practical results across multiple sectors.

The sides discussed cooperation in trade, transport and logistics, industry, energy, information technology, and cultural and humanitarian ties. According to Tokayev, bilateral trade doubled last year, and both countries agreed to take concrete steps toward increasing trade turnover to $1 billion in the near term.

Tokayev noted that Pakistan’s growing role in transit and logistics could provide Kazakhstan with alternative routes to global markets. The leaders discussed the potential development of transit corridors passing through Afghanistan, including the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan railway project.

“We discussed the possibilities of the Pakistani ports of Karachi and Gwadar. The development of the Trans-Caspian transport corridor and transit routes passing through Afghanistan was also considered as a priority issue,” Tokayev said.

The two countries also agreed to explore the resumption of direct air connections to boost business and tourism ties.

Industry, investment and finance

In the agro-industrial sector, the sides signed agreements to expand trade and establish joint production facilities. Tokayev also invited Pakistani companies to localize production in Kazakhstan.

“Currently, the most interesting areas are agricultural processing, pharmaceuticals, and construction materials,” he said.

He also announced an agreement to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in the defense industry and highlighted growing interaction between the countries’ security and law enforcement agencies.

Tokayev emphasized the strategic importance of artificial intelligence and digital technologies for economic growth and confirmed readiness for joint work in these fields. He also pointed to opportunities in Islamic finance, noting that the Astana International Financial Centre offers favorable conditions for the issuance of halal financial instruments.

During the visit, Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna and Pakistan’s Fauji Foundation established a joint investment platform to develop concrete projects.

Education, culture and sports

Tokayev noted growing interest among Pakistani youth in Kazakh universities, with more than 1,000 Pakistani students currently studying in Kazakhstan. The sides agreed to continue cooperation in science and education.

During the visit, cultural and educational centers named after Al-Farabi, Kanysh Satpayev, and Khoja Ahmed Yasawi were officially opened at universities in Islamabad to strengthen academic ties.

The leaders also inaugurated the Dostyk Kazakh-Pakistani Sports Center, which will host training in traditional Kazakh sports, as well as chess, boxing, and mixed martial arts.

Sharif described Kazakhstan as one of Pakistan’s most important partners in Central Asia and expressed confidence that the signed agreements would give new momentum to bilateral relations.

“We look forward to opening new horizons of cooperation in trade, culture, education, and many other areas,” he said.

In total, 19 documents were signed in the presence of the two leaders, with 18 additional agreements concluded during Tokayev’s state visit, marking one of the most substantive diplomatic engagements between Kazakhstan and Pakistan in recent years.