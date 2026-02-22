Ancient Manuscripts and Kazakh Khanate Documents Featured in Astana Exhibition

ALMATY – Turan University in Astana presented the exhibition “Written Heritage of the Great Steppe” on Feb. 19, organized by the National Center of Manuscripts and Rare Books. The event highlighted the historical development of written culture across the Great Steppe, tracing its evolution from ancient times to the modern era.

The exhibition showcased a collection of rare manuscripts from the 8th and 9th centuries written in the old Turkic language, as well as documents from the eras of the Karakhanids, the Golden Horde, and the Kazakh Khanate, reported the Ministry of Culture and Information.

The materials feature texts in Arabic, Persian, and Chagatai languages, alongside examples of ancient Turkic scripts and editions in Latin script.

During the event, participants were introduced to the historical significance of these written monuments, the specialized methods used to study them, and strategies for their preservation. Organizers emphasized the importance of safeguarding such materials as vital evidence of the region’s cultural and intellectual history.