Almaty to Host GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus Exhibition in May

ALMATY – GITEX, one of the world’s largest technology exhibitions, will be held in Almaty for the first time on May 4–5, marking the city’s debut as a regional hub for the globally renowned tech brand, reported the city administration’s press service on Feb. 17.

The upcoming GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus Kazakhstan was discussed during a meeting between Almaty Akim (Mayor) Darkhan Satybaldy and representatives of inD, including CEO Trixie LohMirmand and Rupert Adam. The talks focused on organizational arrangements and steps to prepare for the exhibition.

Satybaldy said Almaty will serve as GITEX’s entry point into Central Asia, opening new opportunities for international cooperation, investment attraction, and the promotion of technology startups.

“The city has already established itself as a leading IT hub in the region, with a concentration of technology companies, international centers, and an active startup ecosystem. Hosting the GITEX forum will allow the city to showcase its achievements on an international stage and attract new partners and investors,” he said.

According to Satybaldy, special attention is being given to infrastructure preparations, including the modernization of the Atakent Exhibition Center, logistics planning, and coordination among all relevant municipal services.

LohMirmand noted that Almaty is rapidly emerging as a key innovation crossroads between Europe and Asia, where Kazakhstan’s digital and artificial intelligence ambitions are being transformed into tangible economic infrastructure.

“GITEX comes at a key moment to accelerate this momentum by strengthening the region’s technological potential, investment attractiveness, and global connectivity. This positions the region as a significant player in the emerging AI economy,” she said.

She emphasized that with a history spanning more than 45 years, GITEX has built a strong international reputation and earned the trust of governments, corporations, startups, investors, and ecosystem leaders worldwide. The GITEX brand is represented in 14 cities and countries, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Brazil, Egypt, Germany, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Serbia, Singapore, Türkiye, Vietnam, and Kazakhstan.

The Almaty edition of GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus Kazakhstan is expected to bring together startups, investors, and government representatives from across the globe. Organizers say the event will provide a strong boost to the city’s technology sector, deepen international cooperation, and contribute to the development of an innovation-driven economy across the region.