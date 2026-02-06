Almaty to Host 2029 Winter Asian Games

ALMATY – Almaty has officially been selected to host the 2029 Winter Asian Games, marking the return of one of Asia’s multi-sport winter events to Kazakhstan, reported the National Olympic Committee’s press service on Feb. 5.

The hosting agreement was signed in Milan, Italy, by the President of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin and the President of the Olympic Council of Asia Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The decision was made following the postponement of the event previously scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia, as the country had originally received hosting rights in 2022. In January, the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia announced that the competition would be deferred indefinitely.

Almaty’s sports and urban infrastructure played a key role in the decision, allowing the city to be considered a venue capable of staging a major international multi-sport event without the need for large-scale additional construction. The use of existing facilities, combined with the city’s prior experience in hosting major competitions, is expected to ensure an efficient and balanced approach to organizing the competition.

Kazakhstan has previously demonstrated its capacity to organize major multi-sport events. The country hosted the Winter Asian Games in 2011, while Almaty staged the Winter Universiade in 2017. For Almaty, the 2029 Games will be the second time it has hosted the Winter Asian Games.

Commenting on the agreement, Golovkin emphasized the strategic importance of hosting major international sporting events.

“For us, this challenge is an opportunity to demonstrate in practice the country’s organizational capacity, relying on accumulated experience and existing sports and urban infrastructure that does not require the construction of new facilities. It is a great honor for Kazakhstan to once again host the Winter Asian Games,” he said.

What sports could be included in the 2029 program?

The official list of sports for the 2029 Winter Asian Games will be announced at a later date. However, based on the program of the previous nine editions of the Winter Asian Games, the scale of the upcoming event can already be anticipated.

Competitions in biathlon, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, ice hockey, short track speed skating, and speed skating have been featured at all nine previous Winter Asian Games. Since the 1996 edition, figure skating and freestyle skiing have also consistently been included in the program.

Almaty and the surrounding Almaty Region already have most of the infrastructure needed to host competitions in the sports traditionally included in the Winter Asian Games program.

The Almaty Region’s cross-country skiing and biathlon stadium can stage events in those disciplines, while alpine skiing and freestyle competitions could be held at the Shymbulak, Oi-Qaragai, and Tabagan mountain resorts.

Figure skating and short track are typically hosted in a single indoor arena, while one or two additional arenas are required for men’s and women’s ice hockey tournaments. Almaty has three suitable venues with training rinks, including Almaty Arena, Halyk Arena, and the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace, allowing organizers to allocate events among these facilities.

The only sport for which Almaty lacks an entirely suitable venue is speed skating. Modern international standards require a covered oval rink, which the city does not presently have. The Medeu outdoor rink, now closed for reconstruction, could theoretically host competitions, but the renovation project does not include a roof.

As a result, Kazakhstan and the Olympic Council of Asia may face a choice: either allow speed skating events to be held outdoors as an exception, or move them to Astana’s Alau Ice Palace, which hosted speed skating competitions during the 2011 Asian Winter Games.

Looking at other sports that have appeared in past Winter Asian Games programs, medals were awarded in curling, ski jumping, and snowboarding in 2003, 2007, 2017, and 2025. Almaty has existing facilities for these disciplines as well: the Sunkar Ski Jumping Complex for ski jumping, mountain resorts for snowboarding, and smaller multipurpose arenas in Almaty and the region that could be adapted for curling competitions. Ski mountaineering, a new Olympic sport that debuted at the 2025 Asian Winter Games, could also be staged at local mountain resorts.