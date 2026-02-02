Air Astana Launches Ticket Sales for Seasonal Flights to Cyprus

ALMATY – Air Astana has opened ticket sales for direct seasonal flights to Cyprus as part of its summer 2026 schedule. From June through September, the airline will operate regular services to Larnaca from both Astana and Almaty, reported the Civil Aviation Committee on Feb. 2.

Flights from Astana will run from June 2 to Sept. 5, operating twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Departures from Astana are scheduled in the morning and daytime hours, with return flights from Larnaca operating in the afternoon.

Services from Almaty are planned from June 4 to Sept. 6, with flights on Thursdays and Sundays. Departures from Almaty will take place early in the morning, and return flights from Larnaca will depart during the day.

All flights on the route will be operated using modern Airbus A321LR narrow-body aircraft.