AIFC to Host Astana Finance Days 2026 in September

ASTANA — The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) has announced the ninth Astana Finance Days (AFD) 2026: Delivering Impact. Capital in Action forum will take place on Sept. 9-10 in Astana.

The event will bring together professional market participants – bankers, brokers and investors – alongside representatives of the financial and technology sectors, government bodies and quasi-state organisations, reported the AIFC press service.

Since its launch in 2018, Astana Finance Days has grown into a leading financial forum in the Eurasian region, attracting industry leaders to strengthen capital markets, promote investment and create new business opportunities in Kazakhstan. Participants note the forum’s practical value, as discussions often translate into projects, transactions and long-term partnerships.

In 2025, the forum gathered over 5,500 participants from 82 countries, including managers overseeing $1.5 trillion in assets. The program featured 160 speakers, more than 40 business events, four new listings on the Astana International Exchange and seven signed agreements. Among the speakers was futurist and entrepreneur Brett King, with whom The Astana Times held an insightful interview.

AFD 2026 will focus on delivering practical solutions and analyzing global trends. Key themes include capital markets and investment products; regulation and market confidence; innovation at institutional scale; financing the real economy; and regional and cross-border capital cooperation. Special attention will be given to opportunities within the AIFC ecosystem, including case studies of capital raising and international expansion.

The forum will also feature the AFD exhibition, a dedicated platform for companies to present solutions, strengthen market positioning and build strategic partnerships.

Registration and the detailed program will be available at astanafindays.org.